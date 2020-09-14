Arrest warrants issued for 2 suspects linked to disappearance of Lesly Palacio

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Arrest warrants were issued Monday for Erick Rangel-Ibarra and Jose Antonio Rangel, the two suspects linked to the disappearance of 22-year-old Lesly Palacio.

As of last week, Rangel-Ibarra, 25, was identified as the suspect in Palacio’s death and police told 8 News Now they were pursuing a warrant for his arrest on one count of open murder. Now, police are also identifying Jose Antonio Rangel, 45, as a suspect.

Along with Palacio, both Rangel-Ibarra and Antonio Rangel went missing on Aug. 29. Surveillance footage showed Palacio entering the Longhorn Casino & Hotel with Rangel-Ibarra around 2 a.m. the night she disappeared.

Palacio’s body was recovered on Sept. 9 near Valley of Fire State Park in Moapa Valley.

Metro Police say the vehicle the men were last seen in, a white 2004 Ford F-150 pickup, has been recovered in California.

Picture of 22-year-old Lesly Palacio. (Photo Courtesy: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

According to court records, Rangel-Ibarra is facing charges of open murder and destroy/conceal evidence. Antonio Rangel is facing charges of destroy/conceal evidence and harbor, conceal or aid felony offender (accessory after the fact).

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111.