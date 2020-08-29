Arrest Report: Woman stole from pro poker player’s safe; gambled stolen money at poker tournament

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We’re now learning more about the woman who burglarized a poker professional’s home last month. Police say Svitlana Silva broke into Antonio Esfandiari’s home at the Panorama Towers near Dean Martin & Harmon and stole more than $1 million in valuables.

According to the arrest report, Antonio and his father, Bejan, returned home from a California trip on July 13 to their condo in the Panorama Towers. After sleeping for the night, Bejan went to check his safe and noticed multiple items and cash were missing.

The following items were reported missing to police:

$150,000

Platinum Diamond bracelet valued at $350,000

Aerofusion Hublot watch valued at $35,000

Cartier watch valued at $6,000

Gucci Silver watch valued at $2,000

Patek-Phillippe watch valued at $7,000

Gold carry-on type suitcase and approximately $300,000 – $500,000 in poker chips

During an interview with police, Began mentioned Silva had a house key. She had lived with Bejan off and on for several months and had been left alone in the condo on several occasions.

Bejan also mentioned that Silva knew the key codes to his mobile phone and iPad, which are similar to the codes on his bedroom door and safe.

During her interview with police, Silva said she had returned her key to the condo and was living in Arizona with her husband and son. She did say that she occasionally would travel to Las Vegas and stay with Bejan.

Earlier this month, Antonio called police to alert them about an event Silva attended. Antonio told police he learned Silva had attended a poker tournament on the night of August 19. At the tournament Silva bought in for $5,000.

After losing, Silva bought in for an additional $20,000. She then bought in two more times for $30,000. She then left and later returned with $100,000 in Aria poker chips.

Silva lost, yet again, and pulled out $200,000 in Bellagio chips. After winning on that buy-in, Silva asked to be cashed out.

Silva tried to exchange her cash with another player who received the Aria poker chips Silva had brought. After refusing, Silva later texted that person and said, “Hey, forgot to tell you my chips has special mark on computer so if its stolen they can’t cash out.”

Silva was later located and arrested in the Aria parking garage with several $25k chips in her possession.

Police say she has changed her story several times, between saying she has been in possession of the chips for a few years, that another man stole the chips from the safe and that her friend gave her the chips.

Silva was taken into custody and arrested for burglary and possession of stolen property <$100K