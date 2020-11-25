Arrest Report: Woman posed as nurse, performed ‘Vampire Facials’ for clients

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman is in custody for illegally practicing medicine without a license. Maria Gutierrez was arrested after police were tipped off about an unlicensed nurse performing “Vampire Facials.”

A “Vampire Facial” is a medical procedure in which a patient has their blood drawn, before a medical professional separates the platelets from the rest of the blood. The platelets are then injected into the patient’s face.

The procedure can help reduce wrinkles and give the patient’s face a smoother look.

According to the arrest report obtained by 8 News Now, police were alerted to Gutierrez’s alleged crimes by a medical professional, who had a patient in his office complaining of swelling and pain in her face, following a procedure performed by a woman named “Maria.” The medical professional then contacted “Maria,” who would later be identified as Maria Gutierrez, and quickly determined she was not a licensed Registered Nurse.

According to several of her patients, Gutierrez would host “Vampire Facial” parties, where she would charge $200 per procedure. The procedure normally costs $1000+ at licensed medical facilities.

Gutierrez would wear medical scrubs and would bring a backpack containing procedure supplies and a blood centrifuge machine to homes in which she performed the procedures.

Gutierrez was arrested following an undercover operation by Metro Police last week.

Gutierrez is facing the following charges: