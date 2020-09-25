Arrest Report: Suspects found in possession of EDD debit cards belonging to 17 other people

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two men are now in custody following a traffic stop last week. Emilio Rochester and Joseph Holmes were arrested near Harmon Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard around 4 a.m. September 18.

According to the arrest report obtained by 8 News Now, the two were pulled over after swerving and changing lanes without signaling.

During the traffic stop, Holmes mentioned that he had been arrested in the past due to marijuana possession. Holmes told police he had marijuana in his handbag, and gave police consent to search his bag.

During the search of the bag, police found Employment Development Department debit cards belonging to 16 other people. Holmes, was then arrested for “Possession of Credit or Debit Card without Consent of Cardholder.” Rochester was also detained.

Police then proceeded to search the rest of the vehicle, finding the following:

Large duffle bag containing $87,710 in cash that was rubber banded

Several laptop computers in suitcases

Another EDD card in Rochester’s wallet under someone else’s name, bringing the total to 17 cards

During an interview with police, Holmes mentioned that they had not used any of the cards to buy anything. Both men also confessed to being in possession of each of the items in the vehicle.

Both men were then arrested for the following:

Possession of Credit or Debit Card without Consent of Cardholder

Obtaining and Using Personal Identification Information of Another

Both men are currently being held in the Clark County Detention Center.