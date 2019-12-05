Arrest Report: Suspect knocked an officer unconscious prior to officer-involved shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We’re learning more information about an officer-involved shooting that happened at McCarran International Airport. The incident happened on November 21 in the early morning hours.

According to the arrest report, at about 3:30 a.m., McCarran officials were alerted to a door alarm in Terminal 3. A second door alarm went off about five minutes later. Metro officers responded to the area and then received a call about 15 minutes later about a suspicious man near the area of gate C23 on the tarmac of Terminal 1.

The man was later identified as 32-year-old Jordan Henry. The employee who made the call to police, continued to follow Henry and provide updates as he made his way through restricted areas.

An officer identified as G. Bello saw Henry walking into a restricted area marked “Node 4 Oversized Luggage.” Officer Bello identified himself as police and yelled for Henry to stop, but Henry refused.

Bello later made contact with Henry as he walked outside of the baggage area and onto the tarmac. Bello grabbed Henry’s arm and offered to “take him where he needed to go.” At the same time, an officer identified as Officer Nickell arrived on the scene.

Officer Nickell suffered a broken nose, fractured finger and an orbital fracture during the altercation with Jordan Henry.

At that point, an officer radioed they were “Code 4,” and the suspect was in custody. Henry then pulled away from Bello and squared up on him. Henry dropped the bag and soda he was holding and charged Officer Nickell, who was standing outside his police cruiser.

Both Bello and Nickell used their tasers on Henry, but they were ineffective. Henry managed to punch Nickell and knock him unconscious. He then continued running down the tarmac as Officer Bello and Sergeant Jason Hansen followed on foot.

Henry was cut off by an officer in a Metro vehicle, causing him to turn back around and run back toward Bello and Hansen. As he charged again, Officer Bello used his taser on Henry again, but to no effect. Henry tackled Bello, knocking him to the ground and causing him to lose control of his taser and baton.

Henry then got up and charged Sergeant Hansen, who shot Henry twice in the torso. Henry was taken into custody and transported to UMC.

Interviews with each of the officers involved in the incident led to confirming the story. Witnesses also added some details.

One airport employee said he saw Henry in a restricted area before officers arrived. He asked to see Henry’s badge to see if he was allowed in the area. The witness said Henry told him, “You don’t need to see my badge, I don’t need to show you nothing. I work for NASA and you need to f— off.” The witness then reported Henry to authorities.

That same witness says he saw an officer try to confront Henry. He says the officer whistled at Henry, to which he responded: “F— off.”

Jordan Henry was arrested and booked on the charges of:

Trespassing

Battery on a Protected Person Resulting in Substantial Bodily Harm

Battery on a Protected Person

Henry was booked into UMC and was listed in critical condition after the shooting, but there has not been a recent update in his condition.