Arrest report: Suspect in ‘Note Be Stupid’ robberies faces 31 charges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man facing 31 charges in a series of 11 robberies from Jan. 22 to Feb. 22 used hand-written notes to demand cash and sometimes made his getaway on RTC buses.

Police called the series the “Note Be Stupid” robberies in an arrest report that details the crimes.

Geovani Baltadano, 20, was arrested just after 3 a.m. on Feb. 24 at his home in the 6300 block of Cyclone Ave., near East Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Street. Police had identified him as a suspect based on matches to descriptions of clothing worn by the robber.

He is charged with 16 counts of robbery with a firearm, 2 counts of robbery with a knife, 9 counts of burglary with a firearm, 1 count of burglary with a knife, 1 count of attempted robbery with a firearm, 1 count of attempted burglary with a knife and 1 count of grand larceny auto.

Baltadano took amounts ranging from $60 to $950 in each of the robberies.

He told police he used a bb gun in some of the robberies but got rid of it because he knew he would face harsher penalties.

While no injuries during the robberies are reported in the arrest document, the suspect did make several threats and held a gun to clerks’ bodies more than once.

The 11 robberies targeted small businesses across the valley, including several Subway sandwich shops and cell phone stores.

The notes he used changed as the robberies went along, but were always written on lined paper with black ink. The first one, used Jan. 22 in a robbery at DolEx Dollar Express on E. Tropicana, said, “This is a robbery don’t do anything stupid,” according to the police report.

The robber was described as a male in his late 20s, about 5-feet-7, medium build, with a black beanie, black bandana face covering, yellow construction type jacket, blue jeans and black gloves. He had a black semiautomatic handgun. The clothing changed as the robberies went on, but the general description remained the same.

Tattoos on the Baltadano’s knuckles — E S L V — also matched descriptions in the robberies where the suspect wasn’t wearing gloves.

The suspect stole a car during a holdup at a Domino’s Pizza store on West Tropicana Avenue.

After that, notes similar to the one used in the first robbery came back.

The notes got simpler over time. Police described them this way:

Jan. 25: … handed her a note, written on yellow paper that read something to the effect of “don’t do anything stupid, follow the instructions and give all the money in the register.”

… handed her a note, written on yellow paper that read something to the effect of “don’t do anything stupid, follow the instructions and give all the money in the register.” Feb. 4: “this is a robbery give me the cash and don’t call police”

“this is a robbery give me the cash and don’t call police” Feb. 7: “this is a robbery … give me the money”

“this is a robbery … give me the money” Feb. 11: this is a robbery … I’m here for the money not for you.”

this is a robbery … I’m here for the money not for you.” Feb. 19: “I’m not here to hurt you … I need the money”

“I’m not here to hurt you … I need the money” Feb. 20: “I’m not here to hurt you … I need the money”

Investigators determined that Baltadano was pawning items at a store on East Charleston, and corroborated his identity using a driver’s license on file with the store and video surveillance.

Police interviewed Baltadano on Feb. 25, showing photos from each of the robberies. Officers said Baltadano admitted the person in the photos was him, and gave details from the robberies that aren’t known to the public.

According to the police report, Baltadano wrote letters of apology to the victims of his crimes.