Arrest Report: Suspect found naked in Circa Las Vegas control room after causing power outage

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police have released information behind the arrest of a woman who allegedly caused a power outage at Circa Las Vegas Monday night.

According to an arrest report obtained by 8 News Now, Police responded to Circa Las Vegas just after 10 p.m. Monday night.

Dispatchers were told a woman had entered a secure fire control room and locked herself inside. The woman also disconnected wires which shut off power to the entire Circa hotel, casino and the parking garage, known as the “Garage Mahal.”

Circa employees told police they found the woman — later identified as Alissa Neeley — sitting naked in a chair in the control room in the Garage Mahal.

Employees identified Neeley as a trespasser they had dealt with about 30 minutes prior to this incident. Neeley had been a patron at the hotel, but was evicted from her room after walking around the hotel floors naked and going into rooms meant strictly for employees.

After three previous issues, she was evicted from the hotel.

Security believe she walked to the Garage Mahal and entered the control room after she was evicted. Security guards said they were not sure how she got into the secured room.

Security guards placed the woman in handcuffs and waited for police to arrive.

It was discovered Neeley damaged a panel that housed the electrical controls for generators, slot machines, gaming tables and the elevators. Officials estimate the damages at $5,000.

Power was out at Circa Las Vegas for about three hours, then the property reopened with partial power after that time.

Neeley was taken into custody and transported to the Clark County Detention Center on one felony charge of “theft of fire prevention device.”