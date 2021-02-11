Arrest Report: Suspect found in Las Vegas hotel room with stolen personal info from 30+ victims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One man is in custody after he was found with the personal information of more than 30 people in a Las Vegas hotel room earlier this week.

According to an arrest report obtained by 8 News Now, Ryan Cochran of Illinois was renting a hotel room in the Vdara Hotel using someone else’s credit card. The hotel was alerted by another man who received fraud alerts for his account.

Security officers went to the room to evict Cochran and found what appeared to be a financial forgery lab within the room. Security spotted a printer, laptop, checks, cell phones, credit cards in other names and papers with personal information of others.

Metro Police were contacted and took over the investigation. Detectives determined that Cochran was in possession of the personal information for more than 30 victims.

Cochran faces the following charges:

Burglary of a Business

Possession of a Financial Forgery Lab for an Unlawful Act

Fraudulent use of a Credit Card

Obtaining/Using Another Person’s ID (5+ people)

Cochran was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.