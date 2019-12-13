Arrest Report: Suspect fired at off-duty officer because he ‘looked ghetto’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have released more information about what is being called a road rage incident that escalated into a shooting with an off-duty officer. 21-year-old Dwight Delancy pulled up beside the officer’s vehicle and fired several shots at him.

According to the arrest report, police were first notified of the incident when off-duty officer J. Roman called in to say he had been shot at in the area of I-15 and Blue Diamond. Officer Roman said he had the suspect at gunpoint in the area of northbound I-15 at Russell Road. Metro and NHP then responded to the scene.

Roman told detectives at the scene he had been driving on Las Vegas Blvd and turned onto Blue Diamond. He then became involved in a “traffic dispute” with another vehicle, which was driven by Delancy. Roman stated Delancy became animated, waving his arms at him. At that point, Roman believed, it could be a road rage incident.

Following that interaction, Roman then flipped off Delancy. In response, Delancy held up a “shiny object” that Roman did not initially recognize. Delancy then fired four to five rounds in Roman’s direction.

Officer Roman then called 911 and chased Delancy’s vehicle through traffic at high speeds, before the suspect rear-ended another vehicle. Officer Roman says he grabbed a gun out of his trunk and approached Delancy’s vehicle. Delancy then got out of the vehicle holding a semi-automatic handgun. Delancy commanded him to drop the gun, to which Delancy complied. Roman then held Delancy in place on the ground until uniformed officers arrived.

Several other officers were involved in taking Delancy into custody and gave statements on the incident.

Officer Bengel, who was one of the first Metro officers on scene, reported that Delancy said Roman “tried to run him off the road.” Delancy also said Roman “looked ghetto,” so he fired a shot from his gun.

Delancy’s gun was later recovered, and it was found missing four bullets from the magazine. Roman’s gun was also found, but was not missing any cartridges. There were also no bullet impacts on Roman’s vehicle.

Delancy has been charged with the following:

Assault with a deadly weapon

Discharging a firearm from a vehicle

Discharging a firearm at or into an occupied vehicle

Arrest fugitive from another state on warrant

During the investigation, it was discovered that a warrant was out for Delancy’s arrest in Broward County, Florida.