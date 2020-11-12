Arrest Report: Suspect arrested for threats, false acts of terrorism

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is now in custody for allegedly making false terroristic threats in Las Vegas. Nicholas Manzella was taken into custody Wednesday at the Clark County Detention Center.

According to an arrest report obtained by 8 News Now, there had been a warrant out for Manzella’s arrest that was issued early Wednesday morning. Manzella later showed up to CCDC the same day, saying he was there for a “warrant walkthrough.”

Records confirmed he had an electronic warrant out for his arrest with a bail amount of $3000 out of Las Vegas Justice Court. He was then taken into custody.

Police have not released the details behind his alleged crimes, but the arrest report shows Manzella is charged with “making threats/false acts of terrorism” that occurred just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.