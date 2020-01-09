Arrest Report: Suspect and victim used heroin together in months leading up to homicide

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro has released more information about a homicide in the east valley. On Monday, police found the body of 43-year-old Joshua Pyzer in a desert lot near Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive.

33-year-old Andrew Klophaus has been arrested and charged with open murder in connection to the case.

Police originally responded to the call of a dead body in the desert lot after a woman walking in the area spotted it underneath a blanket. While at the scene, police were told by bystanders the victim’s name was “Rusty.” He appeared to have died from blunt force trauma to the head.

After learning the victim’s alias, detectives made their way to a nearby homeless camp to see if anyone knew “Rusty.” One woman said she knew the man. She also said Klophaus had come to her the night before asking for an alibi because “police might be looking for him in reference to a murder.”

The woman confirmed the identity of Klophaus through a photograph. She was then taken to station to be interviewed by detectives. There, she described how Klophaus had approached her the night before and appeared to be nervous. She said Klophaus told her that he and “Rusty” had gotten in a fight that “went too far.” Klophaus then told the woman “Rusty” was dead.

Following the interview, detectives went to Clark County Detention Center to interview Klophaus, who had been brought in on unrelated charges the day before. Klophaus admitted to using heroin with “Rusty” approximately 11 times in the past three months.

Detectives say Klophaus did not ever deny killing “Rusty” in the interview. Police also found a trace amounts of blood stained on his shirt that he was wearing when taken in to CCDC.

Klophaus has been charged with open murder in the death of “Rusty.”

“Rusty” has been tentatively identified as Joshua Pyzer but has yet to be positively identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.