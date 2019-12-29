Arrest Report: Students saw school employee masturbating in office

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We’re now learning more details behind the arrest of a district employee for open or gross lewdness earlier this month. According to the arrest report from CCSD Police, multiple students saw 27-year-old Matthew Bidart masturbating in an office at Del Sol Academy for the performing arts.

Bidart is a theater manager at the school and has been with CCSD since April 2017. He was placed on indefinite suspension following the incident that occurred on November 15. He was later arrested on December 5, following the investigation.

According to several students who witnessed the act, Bidart was at his desk in his office, watching a video on his phone. The students say he had his hand in his pants and appeared to be masturbating. The students saw him through the office window.

The students say they did not ever see Bidart’s penis, and they also say Bidart stopped what he was doing once he noticed the students. They say he slammed his phone down and walked out of his office.

Bidart eventually confessed to inappropriate behavior in an interview with police, but said he was “looking at Instagram and lightly caressing my penis.” He also told police “I had my hand on my d—. I never had my hand in my pants. I never went for it full hog, it was a light squeeze.”

Bidart has been charged with open or gross lewdness in the presence of children under the age of 18.