Arrest report: Sexual assault suspect charged; escaped barricade, later located across the valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to Metro, 54-year-old Ryan Lorraine was arrested without incident Tuesday, Jan. 28, after evading authorities early Monday morning, Jan. 27

The arrest report states the victim snuck out of the home where the domestic-related sexual assault occurred to call 911 and report the incident.

Officers responded to the call, according to the report, and transported the victim to UMC while another officer maintained visual of the residence. Further information was obtained from the victim.

According to the arrest report, there was a history of sexual assault between Lorraine and the victim. In the past, the victim made an agreement with Lorraine that she would not notify the police if he went to counseling. He went to one counseling session then moved out of her house.

On Jan. 27, a detective and LVMPD officer attempted to contact Lorraine at the home when they observed a light on inside. After several attempts of knocking and announcing police presence, there was no response.

Officers later obtained a search warrant, and the scene was processed. Lorraine was not there at the time of the search warrant service.

After the investigation, a warrant of arrest was issued for the suspect on the following charges:

Battery with intent to commit sexual assault, victim 16+, 2 count

Coercion with physical force or threat of force, sexually motivated, 2 counts

Sexual assault, 4 counts

Kidnapping, 1 count

When the Criminal Apprehension Team took Lorraine into custody, he was transported to the Clark County Detention Center.