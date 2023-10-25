LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Details of what led to former Las Vegas Raider Chandler Jones’ second arrest in less than a month were revealed in his arrest report.

Jones, 33, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 17, for allegedly violating a domestic violence temporary protection order. This followed an arrest on the same charges on Sept. 29. He now faces three counts for allegedly violating that order.

According to the arrest report, Jones violated the order on Oct. 11 and Oct. 16 by sending messages on Instagram to a former girlfriend. In the messages, he professed his love for the woman and wrote “I have no other way to communicate with you … If I go to jail again for sending this message so be it.”

Jones was released by the Raiders one day after his first arrest. His case is set for a status check in court on Dec. 4, 2023.