Arrest report released for metro officer who barricaded himself inside home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We are now learning more about the Metro police officer who barricaded himself inside a home on September 16. According to the arrest report, 39-year-old Nathan Herlean was suicidal and had called his parents to tell them goodbye just before midnight on Monday night.

Nathan’s mother — Mary — then called 911. She also mentioned that Nathan asked her not to call the police. Officers arrived at the scene and attempted to make contact with Nathan over the phone, but they were unsuccessful.

Officers eventually reached Nathan by knocking on the door and then having a conversation with him on the phone. Nathan told the Crisis Intervention Team Officer that he did not want to harm anyone beside himself. Nathan told police he had a gun on him, and that if anyone were to come in “they would force him to harm himself.”

After about an hour, Nathan hung up on the officer to call his son. Multiple hours later, just before 3 am, officers believed they heard gunshots inside the home. Evacuations of the neighborhood began, but officers did not enter the home because they saw movement inside the home.

At about 3:30, officers got a text from Nathan stating he was planning on exiting the home. A few minutes later, officers made contact with Nathan after he was found on the roof of his home. At that time, Nathan agreed to surrender to officers.

Over the course of the next hour, Nathan made his way over to his neighbor’s roof, staying out of sight for officers. Later, his unloaded semi-automatic gun was found on the ground, as he was instructed to drop it off the roof by officers.

Just before 5 am, Nathan came down off his neighbor’s roof by using a ladder the LVMPD had placed there for him. He then surrendered to police.

During questioning, Nathan told investigators he had called several other friends and family members during the night to tell them he planned to kill himself. He said he also had made plans for his funeral. He said he was going through custody and job issues.

He also denied firing the gun inside the house earlier on in the night, conflicting with what officers on the scene thought they heard.

Due to there being no evidence of any rounds being fired throughout the night, he was booked for resisting a police officer with a firearm.