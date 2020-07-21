Arrest report provides details of ‘thrill killing’ as suspect awaits hearing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A suspect in an apparent thrill killing recorded cellphone video as he shot two people, killing a homeless man and critically wounding a man who was out walking his dog.

Las Vegas police have arrested Noah Green in the two shootings, which happened on July 13 and July 15 in neighborhood at Decatur Avenue and Tara Avenue, just south of Sahara Avenue. Green faces a murder charge in the death of Brent Michael Lloyd.

Green is due for a court appearance on Wednesday.

According to an arrest report, Green shot Lloyd as he slept on the sidewalk at about 2 a.m. on Monday, July 13. A “shot-spotter” report alerted police of a possible gunshot, but police did not learn any more until Lloyd’s body was found hours later.

On July 15 at about 11 p.m., Green shot Wilbur Salibad in the chest without saying a word to him, according to police records.

Using video surveillance captured in the area and corroborating statements from someone who recognized Green, police put him under watch after connecting the shootings. Police observed Green at an apartment Green was sharing with his mother in the 2800 block of South Decatur Avenue and waited for a chance to apprehend him.

He was arrested a short time later after running from police officers.

During questioning, Green lied to police about the cellphone and a 9mm handgun in his possession, telling officers the phone belonged to his girlfriend, who police were never able to identify or locate.

The contents of the cellphone, which had been badly damaged, were downloaded and police examined the videos, which officers describe in the arrest report as “first-person” views of the shootings.