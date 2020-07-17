ARREST REPORT: Police found molotov cocktail in man’s backpack following arrest during protest

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police released more information regarding the arrest of a Las Vegas man who allegedly was in possession of a molotov cocktail during a protest in May. Police say Lavaughnte Nester was arrested after throwing rocks at police during a protest near Las Vegas Boulevard and Fremont Street.

The arrest happened on the night of May 31 during a protest related to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd was killed while in police custody.

Nester was taken into custody on for the crime of “assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon.”

After searching Nester’s person, police found a lighter inside his backpack, along with a Sunkist bottle full of kerosene that was secured with an elastic band. Police believed the item to be a molotov cocktail.

Nester was then booked on the additional charge of “unlawful possession, manufacture, or disposition of explosive or incendiary device.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories