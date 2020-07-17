ARREST REPORT: Police found molotov cocktail in man’s backpack following arrest during protest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police released more information regarding the arrest of a Las Vegas man who allegedly was in possession of a molotov cocktail during a protest in May. Police say Lavaughnte Nester was arrested after throwing rocks at police during a protest near Las Vegas Boulevard and Fremont Street.

The arrest happened on the night of May 31 during a protest related to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd was killed while in police custody.

Nester was taken into custody on for the crime of “assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon.”

After searching Nester’s person, police found a lighter inside his backpack, along with a Sunkist bottle full of kerosene that was secured with an elastic band. Police believed the item to be a molotov cocktail.

Nester was then booked on the additional charge of “unlawful possession, manufacture, or disposition of explosive or incendiary device.”