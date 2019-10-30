Arrest Report: Metro officer believed to have given narcotics to woman he had relationship with

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The arrest report on Metro officer Lawrence Joseph Rinetti Jr., 46, revealed he was involved in a personal relationship with a woman who he helped avoid jail time for numerous felonies, as well as provided methamphetamine believed to have been stolen from police searches.

According to the report, Rinetti Jr. and the unnamed female called and texted each other 16,683 times between July 21, 2018 and September 30, 2019. Rinetti accounted for 70 percent of the communications, leading authorities to suspect he was possessive and obsessed with the woman.

The report further revealed Rinetti Jr. possibly helped the woman avoid jail time for numerous felonies on several occasions, including an incident at a local JCPenny, where the woman was accused of stealing and was arrested.

Footage from body-worn cameras revealed she requested to speak with patrol officers, after which, the cameras were turned off. After a short time, they were turned back on, and the woman was released after officers spoke with Rinetti Jr.

On another occasion, it is suspected that Rinetti Jr. helped the female steal her mother’s identity by conducting a criminal background search and obtaining her mother’s social security number.

Rinetti Jr. is also suspected of giving the woman methamphetamine to sell and pay her rent. It is believed he stole the drugs from an investigation scene of a U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Strike Team search.

The report also revealed that after interviews and research of Rinetti Jr.’s impounding inventory through Metro, “it did not appear Rinetti Jr. impounded narcotics often.”

Rinetti faces several charges including: selling, giving away or transporting a controlled substance, destroying and concealing evidence and misconduct of a public officer.

Rinetti was released from Clark County Detention Center after his $10,000 bail was posted. He’s been with Metro since 2006 and was arrested on Oct. 18.