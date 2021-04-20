Arrest Report: Man stabbed multiple times during ‘vicious attack’ at The STRAT

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is facing an attempted murder charge in what police are calling a “vicious attack” on a man who was gambling at the STRAT.

Antoine Shaw, who police said is a fugitive from California, was arrested on April 17 for a stabbing that occurred on the evening of Thursday, April 15.

According to the arrest report, Russell Walker was playing at a Keno machine when Shaw came up behind him and asked for $5. Walker told Shaw he didn’t have any money but was holding a $50 slot machine voucher. Walker told police, Shaw grabbed the voucher, walked off, and headed to the buffet hallway.

The report said surveillance video shows Walker followed and confronted Shaw in the hallway, and then Shaw pulled what is believed to be a knife from his waistband and flicked it open. Walker punched Shaw as Shaw simultaneously began stabbing him, according to the report.

“Shaw began viciously and violently stabbing Walker multiple times in the head, chest, abdomen and knee area,” the report said. Walker lost a “substantial amount” of blood and needed emergency surgery for a collapsed lung.

Police found the $50 voucher and an apparent blood trail in the hallway, the report stated.

Shaw was taken into custody two days later following a robbery call on Sahara Avenue. The report said police found the two suspects in a vehicle at the corner of Spring Mountain Road and Rainbow Boulevard and the female driver “instantly began telling officers that they had the wrong person and the male was the one who stabbed someone at the STRAT.”

Walker was also able to point out Shaw’s picture in a photo lineup of possible suspects.

As Shaw was taken into custody, he asked for an attorney and said “I’ll see you at trial,” when police attempted to question him about the stabbing incident.