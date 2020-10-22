Arrest Report: Man held girlfriend and baby hostage at gunpoint

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We’re learning more about the man who allegedly held his girlfriend and her one-year-old child hostage at gunpoint Wednesday. The incident unfolded throughout the day near Craig Road and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the report of a possible domestic disturbance at the Eagle Trace Apartments in the northeast valley.

Details of the call showed the person called 911 and said her daughter told her that her boyfriend was holding a gun to her head inside the apartment. The caller also said her grandchild was in the apartment, too.

A second call then came in from the victim’s sister, claiming that she was involved in a domestic disturbance with her boyfriend.

The boyfriend was later identified as Kameron Crabtree.

Kameron Crabtree

Officers arrived at the scene and attempted to make contact with Crabtree and his girlfriend. Crabtree refused to leave the apartment, but did exit onto the balcony to continue dialog with officers.

After about an hour, officers began to treat the situation as a barricade and a hostage situation.

After several hours of negotiating, Crabtree, along with the victim and her child, all exited the apartment unharmed. Crabtree was then taken into custody.

Related Content Barricade, hostage situation ends peacefully in the northeast valley

At the LVMPD Headquarters, detectives interviewed Crabtree.

Crabtree said he and his girlfriend had just moved in together four days prior. He referred to her as his “wife,” but they were not legally married.

Crabtree said his girlfriend’s parents showed up at the home two days before the incident, to try to convince his girlfriend to move back home to Victorville, California, but his girlfriend refused.

Crabtree also initially denied his girlfriend’s mother’s claims that he held a gun to her head and that he burned her on the arm with a cigarette, but he later admitted to those acts.

The suspect repeatedly blamed his girlfriend’s mother for the hostage incident, claiming she wanted to take her daughter’s baby away from her.

Crabtree was also found to be illegally in possession of the handgun, but claimed he did not know the gun laws in Nevada.

During the hostage situation, Crabtree exited the apartment several times onto the balcony to speak with officers while holding his girlfriend’s one-year-old son. In the arrest report, police say it almost appeared if he was using the baby as a shield.

Following the incident, Crabtree is now facing felony charges for: