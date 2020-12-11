Arrest Report: Man arrested for trying to lure undercover officer posing as 15-year-old child online

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is in custody after attempting to meet up with a child to have sex. Christopher Damron was arrested earlier this week by Metro Police.

According to an arrest report obtained by 8 News Now, an undercover FBI task force officer currently employed with LVMPD went undercover as a 15-year-old juvenile. The officer targeted a messaging app called “Kik,” where prostitution is known to be occurring.

On Monday, the officer posing as a juvenile was contacted by Damron. Damron responded to an advertisement posted in a Kik group online.

Following a short conversation, the officer sent Damron his phone number, and the two arranged a meetup. The decoy told Damron he was a 15-year-old.

While texting, Damron reportedly mentioned several times that it was illegal to have sex with a 15-year-old. Even though he said this, Damron then agreed to paying $200 with the 15-year-old decoy.

The decoy told Damron to meet at a location near Eastern Avenue and Warm Springs Road. Once at the meeting place, Damron was arrested by police.

During an interview with police, Damron said he was only meeting the child to take them ice skating at the Cosmopolitan, where he had a room. He also blamed the decoy for bringing up the topic of sex.

Due to the fact Damron did solicit a peace officer who was posing as a child for prostitution by offering to pay $200 for sex, Damron is now facing the following charges: