Arrest Report: Former Panic! at the Disco bassist arrested on multiple drug charges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police have released more information about the arrest of former “Panic! at the Disco” bassist Brent Wilson. Wilson is facing several felony drug charges from the January 22 arrest.

Wilson’s fame stems from his position as the original bassist with Panic! at the Disco from 2004-2006. The Las Vegas native was replaced in the band by Jon Walker in 2006.

According to an arrest report obtained by 8 News Now, Metro Police pulled Wilson over after he made several traffic violations, including cutting off a police officer and driving across three lanes of traffic without signaling, near the Village Square Shopping Center.

During the stop, the officer saw a “white powder substance” in a plastic bag — later in Wilson’s center console. After searching Wilson, more of the substance was found in a vial and a small baggy in his jacket pocket.

Police later found heroin in Wilson’s car and on his person.

Wilson was also found to be out about two hours after his curfew. Wilson, who was on parole, was a four-time felon prior to this arrest — all of those for drug charges.

After a full search of the vehicle, Metro Police found 13 grams of meth, 1.2 grams of cocaine and 62.6 grams of heroin, along with a black scale, small baggies for packaging and foil covered in residue throughout the vehicle. A loaded Glock 17 handgun was also found underneath the driver’s seat.

Wilson was taken into custody and faces the following charges:

Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person

Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell (x3)

Violation of Parole

Minor Traffic Citations

He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.