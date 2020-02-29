Arrest Report: Convicted pimp behind bars again on domestic battery, burglary charges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In an arrest report obtained by 8 News Now, officers detail what landed 42-year-old Ocean Fleming back behind bars. Fleming had just become a free man in January.

In 2012, he was convicted of 23 counts related to his role as a pimp. Police say he forced women to sell sex and terrorized them. Fleming was granted parole on Jan. 1, 2020 after agreeing to a new plea deal. This came after allegations of police corruption in Metro’s Vice Unit surfaced.

Fleming was free for only about two months before being arrested again. This time, he faces charges for domestic battery by strangulation and burglary.

On Feb. 24, Metro received a call from a woman who said she got a call from her daughter. The mother said she could hear her daughter saying “leave me alone” to someone else.

Police were then dispatched to the daughter’s apartment, where she was hysterical. The young woman told police a man named “Ocean” forced his way into her home and battered her.

The young woman told police she was waiting for a food delivery when she heard a knock at the door. When she answered, she encountered Fleming, her ex-pimp and father of her 13-year-old child. She told police he forced his way in and held her down on the floor. He then put a hand on her mouth and one on her neck. He also cut off a piece of her ponytail.

The victim said Fleming threatened to kill her during the battery, saying, “if he couldn’t have her, no one could.” She said she was able to escape her apartment and hide outside. She called her mother and waited in the bushes outside her apartment complex for police to arrive.

Fleming had disappeared before police were able to check the apartment.

In an interview later, the woman said she thought she had covered all her tracks. She mentioned that even her utilities were in someone else’s name. She didn’t know how Fleming found her.

On the morning of Feb. 25, police staked out Fleming’s residence in Boulder City before conducting a traffic stop on his vehicle. Fleming was taken in without incident. Officers spoke the female victim again later that day, where she recanted part of her previous statement.

The woman told police she worked with Fleming for about five to six months in 2005 or 2006. She worked for him until she became pregnant with their daughter.

The victim stated that she had been in contact with Fleming, talking on the phone with him since he had been released from prison. She said Fleming was trying to convince her to “come home to the gorilla” and begin working for him again as a prostitute. The woman also told police Fleming had asked for help in getting an apartment in her name. She refused and he then called her derogatory names, including “punk bitch.”

On Feb. 24, the same day as the 911 call, the woman said she was on the phone with Fleming when he said he wanted to come over and catch up. The victim said she was caught in a “moment of weakness” and was drunk. She then gave him her address. He came over, and the battery then occurred. This was the new information she provided police.

Police also found evidence on the victim’s daughter’s phone, including text messages Fleming sent to her from the victim’s phone.

The 13-year-old received the following texts from Fleming, saying:

“This ocean she will call later”

“Ocean,” when the daughter asked who he was

“Your sister daddy”

“She with me”

“Your mom ain’t going nowhere”

Pictures of these text message chains were sent to police as evidence.

Fleming is now being held without bail on charges of domestic battery by strangulation and burglary.