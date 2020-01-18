Arrest report: Driver believes she “blacked out” before fatal hit-and-run

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run in downtown Las Vegas believes she “blacked out” before the incident. According to an arrest report obtained by 8 News Now, Delilah Tormos had been drinking before she struck 60-year-old Stanley Harmon-Thornhill on Jan. 11.

The collision occurred on North Las Vegas Boulevard south of Owens Avenue around 5:09 a.m. Harmon-Thornhill was reportedly walking outside of a marked or implied crosswalk when the right side of Tormos’ white Dodge Journey struck him, throwing him to the ground.

After the incident, Metro says Tormos continued driving and failed to stop at the scene of the collision, call police and medical personnel or give information.

The victim was transported to UMC where he succumbed to his injuries.

A passenger side mirror and pieces of the passenger side headlamp lens from the suspect vehicle were found on the scene and later impounded as evidence.

The report says police obtained still images of the vehicle from cameras located along North Las Vegas Boulevard and East Lake Mead, revealing its destination to be a residential neighborhood northwest of Lake Mead at Civic Center Drive.

On the morning of Jan. 16, a Metro officer discovered a white Dodge Journey with damage that matched the suspect vehicle description in the driveway of a home in the 2100 block of Carroll Street in North Las Vegas. According to the report, the Journey left the residence around 7 a.m., and the officer followed before performing a traffic stop.

The report says Tormos was driving with a voided California driver’s license.

Police conducted a recorded interview with her, in which she noted she was driving home from Fremont Street the morning of the incident and had been drinking prior to driving. She said she believed she blacked out and did not know what happened when she struck Harmon-Thornhill. The report stated she thought she’d hit a parked vehicle or light pole.

Metro also spoke with Tormos’ roommate Aismiin Roberts. Roberts reportedly showed police text exchanges between her and Tormos the morning of the collision, including the following messages from the suspect:

“I hit my d*%n car and broke the head light”

“I was too drunk, and he was asleep, so I fell asleep.”

According to the report, Roberts confronted Tormos about the collision and asked if she’d stopped. Tormos told her “no” and then said she “hit a pole or something.”

Roberts later saw an article and photo of the vehicle. She told police she tried to confront Tormos about the damage to her car and the story but couldn’t believe it was her roommate because she would have told her.

Tormos’ vehicle was impounded after the damage was determined to be consistent with the pieces left at the scene.

The suspect was transported to the Clark County Detention Center and booked for felony, duty to stop at the scene of an accident involving death.

Tormos appeared in court today and remains in custody. A judge granted release if she qualifies for electronic monitoring. Her next court date is Jan. 21.