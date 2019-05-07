Arrest report details standoff suspect’s alleged break-in, assault against ex-girlfriend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cellphone video taken by residents showed the moments officers encountered and worked to try to get a man barricaded inside of an east valley apartment to surrender and come out.

According to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, that man was 27-year-old Jarod Taylor. According to an arrest report obtained by 8 News Now, Taylor broke into the apartment of his ex-girlfriend, who is also the mother of his child, by shattering her glass sliding door.

Everything unfolded on April 25, around 3:00 p.m. At the time, of the break-in, Taylor’s ex-girlfriend was sleeping. The report states she woke up to Taylor standing above her before he began physically assaulting her while holding a knife in his hand.

The arrest report goes on to say Taylor took her cell phone but accidentally called someone. That person allegedly heard Taylor threatening to kill the woman, and in turn called 911.

Police arrived and said through a window, the woman mouthed a simple statement to officers, “Help me.”

Officers did. They pulled her out of the complex, along with her child. However, Taylor would not give up.

According to the arrest report, Taylor managed to flee from his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and traveled across the roof of the building until he made it to a second unit. Taylor is said to have broken into that second apartment by shattering its skylight. Hours later, SWAT officers took him into custody.

In an interview with police, the victim stated the pair hadn’t been together in a year, but that he’d become more violent recently and that she was in the process of cutting all ties with him.

The arrest report also details Taylor’s alleged plan to commit suicide by police. He’s currently in the Clark County Detention Center, facing one dozen felony and misdemeanor charges.

Taylor does have a violent history. Records show he has been arrested almost every month this year; prior charges also include a domestic battery charge.