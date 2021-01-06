Arrest Report: Cliven Bundy’s son booked for contempt of court, also faces charge for resisting officer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We are now learning more about the arrest of 41-year-old Cliven Lance Bundy — the son of renowned rancher Cliven Bundy.

Bundy was arrested and booked into the Henderson Detention Center on Jan. 5 on a warrant for contempt of court/failure to comply.

Bundy also faces charges of resisting a public officer and violating a domestic violence temporary protection order stemming from an incident on Oct. 1, 2020.

Bundy’s father is well-known for a 2014 standoff. The Bureau of Land Management tried seizing Bundy’s cattle, which were illegally grazing on public land near the family’s ranch in Bunkerville.

In an arrest report obtained by 8 News Now, it was revealed Bundy was arrested following an encounter with police in the Whitney Ranch neighborhood of Henderson on Oct. 1. At that time, police were attempting to contact him regarding a possible violation of a temporary protection order.

During that encounter, Bundy had an item on him belt in a nylon case. Bundy told police it was a “Leatherman” multitool, but would not remove the item when instructed by police.

Soon after, Bundy ran away from police. After a short chase, Bundy then turned and charged at the two officers giving chase.

After failing to take him down, police used a taser on Bundy.

After Bundy was taken into custody, it was revealed he had an active protection order out of Erie County in New York. He also had an active Henderson Municipal Court warrant for failing to appear on a domestic battery charge.

Once in custody, Bundy told police he was visiting town for four days, after living in New York for a year. He said he was going to see his son, whose mother has a temporary protective order against him.

The woman called police, leading to the Bundy’s encounter with police later in the day.

On January 5, Bundy was then booked into the Henderson Detention Center on a warrant for contempt of court/failure to comply.