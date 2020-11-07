Arrest Report: Child recorded man torturing dog, leading to his arrest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police have released more details behind the arrest of a man accused of animal torture earlier this week. Daniel Arizmendi was arrested on Nov. 3 for allegedly torturing a small Yorkie dog.

According to the arrest report, police were tipped off after an 8-year-old recorded Arizmendi abusing the animal in their apartment. It is not specified what the child’s relationship is with Arizmendi.

Police say the two videos provided as evidence showed Arizmendi striking, strangling and using a shock collar to torture the dog. The dog is heard crying in pain throughout the videos.

The video was sent by the child to her older sister. She then brought the evidence to police.

The video was found to be from Oct. 29.

Based on the findings from the video, police arrested Arizmendi on Nov. 3 at his home. He was taken in without incident.

Arizmendi has been booked on two counts of felony animal torture.