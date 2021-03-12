Arrest report: California woman who allegedly pepper sprayed Uber driver later arrested in Vegas for ID fraud

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We are now learning more about the arrest of a woman accused of assaulting an Uber driver in San Francisco.

Metro Police say 24-year-old Malaysia King was arrested in Las Vegas, following the alleged incident earlier this week.

In that incident, the 32-year-old Uber driver reported that he picked up three passengers just before 1 p.m. on March 7, in San Francisco. A few minutes into the ride, the driver says he noticed one passenger not wearing a mask, and he then stopped the ride.

When the driver said he could not continue the ride until all passengers were wearing a mask, that is when an altercation occurred, which was caught on camera, according to police.

The passengers eventually exited the vehicle and one of them reached into the window and sprayed what was believed to be pepper spray at the driver. They then fled the scene.

Malaysia King Mugshot

King is one of two women accused of assaulting the driver after the driver.

She was arrested in Las Vegas after she was caught, along with another man, allegedly attempting to use a fake ID to transfer money at a Bank of America.

Metro Police responded to the Bank of America near Rancho Drive and Charleston Boulevard just after 3 p.m. on March 9.

Once at the scene, officers detained a man — later identified as David Lewis — along with King for trying to takeover a bank account with a fake ID.

Workers reported notified police after immediately noticing the ID and bank card presented by Lewis and King were both fake.

Both were arrested and charged with burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary.

It was later discovered King was a wanted fugitive out of San Francisco. She was rebooked in the Clark County Detention Center, accordingly.