ARREST REPORT: Allegations of sexual abuse against former USA Gymnastics coach span several years, include many victims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We’re now learning more about the former gymnastics coach facing multiple charges for lewdness with a minor. On Thursday, 8 News Now obtained the arrest report for 52-year-old Terry Gray.

Gray was a gymnastics coach in Las Vegas between 2009-2015. In 2019, police say Gray was suspended from coaching by USA Gymnastics.

Gray made his initial appearance in court earlier this month where his bail what set at $50,000.

An alleged victim of Gray’s showed up at the court hearing saying she wanted to validate the accusations against Gray. Also, the mother of another alleged victim was in court and said that Gray committed lewd acts with her daughter several years ago.

On Thursday, police released 67 pages of police and court documents, detailing their investigation into Gray’s alleged crimes. In the documents, it is revealed that Gray is currently facing 14 felony charges for “lewdness with a child under 14.”

To read the full court documents and arrest report for former USA Gymnastics coach Terry Gray, click the link below. WARNING: Some of the interviews with victims are very detailed and graphic.

Over the course of the investigation, police found that numerous gymnasts who were members of Brown’s Gymnastics, where Gray served as a gymnastics coach, were inappropriately touched and abused by Gray. During that time, Gray was also serving as a registered coach with USA Gymnastics. The victims were also registered gymnasts with USA Gymnastics and were among the “highest levels that can be attained by a USA gymnast.”

Each of the victims detailed similar acts of abuse committed by Gray. Also, while the victims all trained at Brown’s Gymnastics, they were a wide array of ages and did not all train together or at the same time. Despite the lack of connections between the victims, all of them experienced similar types of abuse from Gray.

Over the course of dozens of interviews with athletes, parents and coaches, investigators found that Gray would inappropriately touch athletes during practices, routines or stretching. There were also instances of “kissing,” “nibbling, biting and whispering in gymnasts’ ears” and “slapping and grabbing of the buttocks,” which were mentioned by multiple victims.

Terry Gray, a former Las Vegas gymnastics coach, appears in court.

In interviews, Gray is described by witnesses and colleagues as a “predator” and “manipulative” of women.

Along with this investigation, a separate investigation was conducted by the U.S. Center for SafeSport, which found a “preponderance of evidence” to support the violations that Gray engaged in “sexual and physical contact with four minor athletes.” That led to Gray’s suspension from the sport.

It has also been discovered that Gray committed similar heinous acts during his time in Ohio, prior to coming to Las Vegas. Victims in Ohio provided statements similar to athletes in Las Vegas. These alleged crimes happened approximately 10 years before the crimes in Las Vegas.

Police are actively searching for anyone who may have been abused by Gray in the past.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Gray or has information about his crimes, is urged to contact the Sexual Assault Section at (702) 828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or report it to their website at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.