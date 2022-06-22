LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local family is closer to finding justice after their 10-year-old bulldog named Bamboo was found dead after he was stolen.

On Wednesday the family told 8 News Now’s Victoria Saha an arrest had been made in the case.

The family said it is a day they had been waiting for after wanting those responsible to pay the consequences.

“These past two weeks have been so bitter and angry,” said Mohan Gumatay, one of Bamboo’s owners.

The family says they are still finding it hard to come to terms with their loss.

Bamboo the bulldog was stolen from his southwest valley home and later found dead in North Las Vegas. (Source: Angelika Schmeing)

“Whatever pain we feel right now whatever anguish and anger it is probably nowhere to what he went through,” Gumatay said.

Bamboo was in his yard the evening of June 6th when he disappeared.

Hours of searching for him led to surveillance video that showed men from a flooring company working next door taking Bamboo and putting him in their truck and driving away.

The workers were confronted but are accused of denying they did anything to Bamboo.

“I told them you could work here tomorrow, I will say good morning to you but give me my dog back,” Gumatay said.

The next day on June 7th Bamboo’s lifeless body was found in North Las Vegas, which was nowhere near where Bamboo lived in the southwest part of the valley.

Las Vegas Metro Police’s animal cruelty division got involved and by Wednesday Bamboo’s parents say an arrest was made for a suspect from the flooring company.

8 News Now is choosing to not name the suspect until we receive confirmation from the police. However, court records show there are charges for larceny and animal cruelty.

“I didn’t think I would feel OK when I heard he got arrested because that is not enough and when I did hear he got arrested there was a sense of relief,” Gumatay said.

The flooring company has continued to deny any involvement to 8 News Now.

We also reached back out after the news of the arrest but have not heard back.

The suspect was supposed to be in court Thursday morning, but court records show he posted bond; he is set to appear in court again in July.

As for Bamboo, a necropsy was completed, and his parents are still waiting for the results.