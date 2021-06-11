Arrest made in random killing of 24-year-old father at gas station

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have arrested a man who they say shot and killed a man while he was pumping gas in March.

Roderick Lee, 34, was taken into custody on Wednesday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of open murder, according to a news release from Metro police.

Kashif Brown’s family.

Kashif Brown, 24, was gunned down at a gas station at Valley View Boulevard and Alta Drive on March 22, 2021. Police called the attack random and held a news conference a few weeks after it happened to release surveillance video and urged anyone with information to contact them.

Brown, who has a large family, left behind a wife and three daughters. Family members say he was filling his gas tank up to go to work when the shooting happened.