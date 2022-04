NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There is new information about the murder of Victor Lee Quitalig Boardley, 25, in North Las Vegas on Mar. 18.

Police have arrested Javier Benitez and are holding him on a murder charge.

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by 8 New Now, police identified Benitez from neighbor’s surveillance video in the 4700 block of Boulder Bay near Lone Mountain Road and Donna Street. The video, according to police, shows Benitez shoot Boardley with a handgun.