LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police arrested a man in a homicide where a woman’s body was found inside a burning metal drum, according to the Henderson Police Department.

Freddie Wright, 43, was arrested on Monday by the Criminal Apprehension Team on charges of open murder, arson, and destroying evidence, police said.

On Nov. 21 just before 8 p.m., Henderson police and fire crews responded to the 1700 block of Sunset Road in reference to a fire.

Fire crews extinguished a fire inside a metal drum and once the fire was out, a woman’s body was found inside, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation, no other details are available at this time.

This is the 12th homicide for the City of Henderson in 2023.