LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Friday, Police announced the arrest of a suspect accused of the deadly stabbing of another man in Las Vegas in November.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials, Isaias Ruiz-Figeroa was arrested Wednesday on a charge of open murder in the Nov. 11 stabbing death of another man in west Las Vegas.

Police said the attack happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 11. When officers arrived, they found the stabbing victim, identified by family as Anthony Alcala, 33. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

Investigators believe that Alcala was with his girlfriend when Ruiz-Figeroa, the woman’s ex-boyfriend, entered the home and stabbed Alcala.

Police identified Ruiz-Figeroa as a suspect in the stabbing on Jan. 3, and the arrest was made the same day. LVMPD officials said they believed him to be unhoused in Las Vegas.