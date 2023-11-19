LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police made an arrest in a shooting that left one man dead in the east Las Vegas valley.

Tyler Knocke, 28, was arrested by LVMPD’s Criminal Apprehension Team on Nov. 17 on charges of open murder.

Tyler Knocke, 28, (LVMPD)

On Nov. 11, 11:21 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 5200 block of Silverheart Avenue near Nellis and Charleston boulevards.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the street suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said that Knocke and the victim were in an argument when Knocke shot him. Knocke left the scene before officers arrived.

Knocke is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.