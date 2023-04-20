LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A suspect has been arrested related to a March incident that left a 73-year-old woman with “substantial bodily injuries,” police said in a Thursday release.

Savannah Johnson, 33, was arrested Wednesday as a suspect in the incident.

On March 31, LVMPD officials released a description of the suspect in the battery that occurred on March 23 in the 2000 block of Rainbow Boulevard in northwest Las Vegas. She was described as “a heavy-set Black female […] last seen wearing a black hoodie, white pants, and a small pink backpack.”

Johnson was taken into custody and booked into the Clark County Detention Center. She will face charges for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm on a vulnerable victim/older person.

Detectives ask anyone with information on the incident to call them at 702-828-7347 or to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or via the organization’s website.