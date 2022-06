LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Las Vegas Metro police are performing a DUI Blitz on June 18 in a coordinated effort with the DUI Strike Team.

After 20 minutes of the blitz starting, one arrest has already been made, police say.

🚨First arrest. 20 mins from the Blitz starting! 🚨

If you drive with your 16 year old in the vehicle, while impaired, this means you are headed for a felony charge! #preventable #DontDrinkandDrive #ThinkBeforeYouDrive #ZeroFatalities #StopDUI #MADD@LVMPD @LVMPD_Summerlin — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) June 19, 2022

The last DUI blitz resulted in 31 arrests.