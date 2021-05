LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Terrell Rhodes, the man accused of killing 2-year-old Amari Nicholson, was due to make a court appearance on new charges he is facing in the case.

Rhodes, 27, did not appear in court and his arraignment was set for June 1.

Terrell Rhodes arrested for murder of missing toddler Amari Nicholson. Source: LVMPD

Aside from a murder charges, Rhodes is faces four new charges of resisting a public officer with a firearm and four charges of assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon.