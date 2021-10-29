Army veteran gunned down in robbery attempt while walking dogs in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The family of a man who was shot early Wednesday morning while walking his dogs is asking for the public’s help.

The shooting happened Wednesday, Oct. 27 around 1 a.m. in Brandon Liberty’s North Las Vegas neighborhood near Pecos and Bonanza.

Liberty says he was approached by three men at gunpoint. That is when he started to run away with his dogs.

The suspects pulled the trigger, shooting Liberty in his back and in his leg, according to what he was able to verbalize to police from his hospital bed.

His mother says he fell to the ground, and when down, the suspects approached him and held a gun to his head and his dogs. That is when he started to plead for his life, according to his mother.

“He started to scream for his life. He screamed help as loud as he could, and at that point, from my understanding, they fled,” Tina Lovelett, mother of the victim recounting what she says he son told her.

According to the police, the three suspects have still not been apprehended.

At 30-years-old, Brandon, a veteran who served in Afghanistan, is raising four children with his fiance.

Brandon is currently being treated at UMC, awaiting surgery for his injuries. The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses.