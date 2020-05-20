Army surgeon general swore in five local healthcare workers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Five healthcare professionals from Las Vegas were among more than 50 healthcare professionals who took the oath of office to become a medical officer in the U.S. Army during a live, virtual commissioning ceremony May 20 at 10 a.m.

Raymond Vincent, Mary Outenreath, Jacob Crist, Pedram Imani, and Philip Son participated in the live-stream event. Vincent, who works at the Banfield Pet Hospital, will join the Army Reserve as a Field Veterinary Service Officer.

“The U.S. Army Medical Department is an excellent choice for anyone driven by the desire to care for others as they serve their country,” said the Army’s Surgeon General Lt. Gen. Scott Dingle, who will host the nationwide virtual ceremony.

Crist, Son, and Amani are all dentistry students studying in Las Vegas. Outenreath, who works at the Mountain View Hospital in Las Vegas, will join the Army Reserve as a medical-surgical nurse.

“Caring for others as leaders in the health care field is our primary mission. Our job is to be ready to answer the call and to conserve the fighting strength,” added Lt. Gen. Scott Dingle.

An example of answering the call is the United States Army’s current response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Army deployed thousands of health care professionals and support personnel to establish expeditionary hospital facilities and staff civilian hospitals in locations with the greatest need,” added Lt. Gen. Scott Dingle.

“We will deliver lifesaving care, when needed at home or abroad,” said Lt. Gen. Scott Dingle.

As part of the whole-of-nation approach to fighting COVID-19, Army medical units have mobilized across the country and Army researchers have joined forces to find breakthroughs in treatments and vaccines.

Army hospital staff can provide routine and emergency medical support to community medical staff, allowing them to focus their resources and efforts on detecting and treating patients believed to have been exposed to COVID-19.

More than 2,000 healthcare professionals commissioned into the Army last year in more than 50 different specialties of physicians, dentists, nurses, veterinarians and other providers. They joined a team of nearly 100,000 Army medical professionals serving around the world. These Soldiers provide sustained health services and research to enable readiness and conserve the fighting strength while caring for our Army Soldiers and families.

The ceremony will stream live on the U.S. Army Recruiting Command’s Facebook page.