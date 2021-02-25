‘Army of the Dead’ action movie set in Las Vegas, zombies included

Screenshot from “Army of the Dead” movie. (Photo credit: Netflix)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A trailer for “Army of the Dead,” a new movie set in Las Vegas, shows a destroyed and desolate “Sin City” full of zombies.

It’s a bit of Ocean’s 11 meets The Walking Dead. According to an article in CNET, the file is “about a group of mercenaries planning a Las Vegas casino heist during a zombie apocalypse.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy” actor Dave Bautista is featured in the movie and the director, Zach Snyder, has done numerous films including the remake of “Dawn of the Dead” and “Justice League.”

He posted the trailer Thursday on social media.

What happens in Vegas, must stay in Vegas. #ArmyOfTheDead pic.twitter.com/hPnGbD6xLA — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) February 25, 2021

Netflix, which will air the movie on May 21, also sent out the trailer teasing fans of what’s to come.

Consider yourself sufficiently teased. ARMY OF THE DEAD arrives May 21. pic.twitter.com/qrQTCYFt9h — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) February 25, 2021

If you are interested in hearing more about Army of the Dead, you can follow #ArmyOfTheDead on Twitter.