Army National Guard unit deployed to Afghanistan

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nearly 30 Soldiers have begun their journey to Afghanistan. Tuesday morning, a mobilization ceremony marked the start of the Nevada Army Guard 3665th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company’s 10-month mission in Afghanistan.

The unit is being deployed to Kandahar Province, Afghanistan to support Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. Operation Freedom’s Sentinel began in 2015 at the conclusion of Operation Enduring Freedom.

The 3665th is the first Nevada Army Guard to embark on a combat deployment in three years.