Army Corps of Engineers assesses possible field hospital sites in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas was one of three cities, along with Reno and Carson City, which were assessed for possible hospital expansion in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Army Corps of Engineers identified the Las Vegas Convention Center as a possible site, saying it could house up to 900 beds.

Four smaller sites were also identified in Reno and Carson City. The assessors gathered a wide range of data about potential sites, from electrical and structural stability, to space available for expanded medical care.

“The goal of these assessments is to provide FEMA with options to present to the state of Nevada,” said Col. Aaron Barta, commander of the Corps’ Task Force Nevada. “We’re supporting the state’s efforts to determine how much extra capacity is needed and how best to meet that need.”

This does not necessarily mean the Convention Center will be converted into a field hospital, but if the need arises, it has been labeled as one of the best possible sites to house a field hospital.