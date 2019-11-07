Army battalion heading to Las Vegas for annual training

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Approximately 130 soldiers from the 6th Medical Recruiting Battalion will meet in Las Vegas beginning Nov. 12, for four days of intensive training. The battalion supports the recruiters’ mission to attract the best medical talent in more than 140 Army medical and chaplain career fields.

Today's #Army offers medical professionals substantial financial incentives, including #studentloans payoffs. Positions also available in veterinarian, dental & chaplain fields. Visit https://t.co/rdByove75e to find a medical recruiter near you. pic.twitter.com/eANiUGNOSu — US Army 6th MRBn (@6TH_MRB) October 30, 2019

After spending most of their time on Nellis Air Force Base, the battalion will complete a formation run on Las Vegas Boulevard Nov. 13 at 6 a.m. from Treasure Island Casino to the Welcome to Las Vegas sign.

“We recruit healthcare professionals across the Western United States and Pacific Rim, so this annual training is an important time for us to come together and ensure our recruiters are experts in describing the 102 medical career paths we offer in the Army and Army Reserve,” said 6th Medical Recruiting Battalion Commander, Lt. Col. Ken Lutz.

Halloween 2019 #puteminboos The 6th Medical Recruiting Battalion staff took a little time out Oct. 30 from our mission to #puteminboots to instead #puteminboos and have a little Halloween fun with our families. #halloweenparty. Posted by US Army 6th Medical Recruiting Battalion Las Vegas on Thursday, October 31, 2019

“Army Medicine is a national leader in healthcare innovation and our mission is to inspire healthcare professionals and students to seize rewarding career opportunities through service,” added Lt. Col. Ken Lutz.

For more information visit the website here.