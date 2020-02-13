Armed robbery leads to crash, road closed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are on the scene of a crash near US 95 & Charleston that involved two robbery suspects. Police say the two men robbed a business in the 3600 block of East Flamingo before fleeing and getting involved in the crash.

Officers say they fled in a dark sedan from the scene of the robbery. Officers located the vehicle soon after and followed it until it crashed into another person’s vehicle near US 95 on Charleston.

The suspects fled from the scene, but one of them was later caught and taken into custody. Police are still searching for the other suspect. The victim in the crash was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Charleston will be shut down underneath US 95 for several hours.