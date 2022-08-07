LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Two armed robbery suspects have caused a barricade situation in the northwest valley, police said.

On Sunday evening just after 7 p.m., a woman was robbed at gunpoint by two male suspects while at an ATM machine, police said. The suspects then got in a car with another female suspect and fled the scene.

According to police, the three were seen going into an apartment near 6500 Vegas Dr, near Vegas and Torrey Pines Drives, where patrol officers surrounded them.

Police said the woman who was with them exited the apartment, but the two males reportedly remained inside.

Neighboring apartments have been evacuated, and police said SWAT responded.

This is an ongoing situation. Check back for updates.