LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating an incident that has caused evacuations in a southeast neighborhood. According to Metro, around 9:07 p.m., they received calls reporting a man cutting himself while walking on top of several roofs.

It’s happening in the 3600 block of Seneca Circle near E. Twain Avenue and Spencer Street.

Officers are trying to get the male to come down, but he is refusing.

This is a developing story.