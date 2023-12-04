LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police shot a man last week after he allegedly stole a tow truck, led police on a chase, barricaded himself in a home, attempted to leave on a stolen motorcycle, and aimed a gun at SWAT officers, according to police.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29, at around 3:30 p.m., a man called 911 to report that someone pointed a gun at a tow-truck driver in the 3200 block of North Nellis Boulevard.

The tow truck driver was attempting to tow the suspect’s vehicle because it was parked on private property, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Asst. Sheriff Jamie Prosser.

Police identified the suspect as Cristhyan Vizcarra, 39.

Photo of Cristhyan Vizcarra provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD)

Vizcarra left in his vehicle before officers arrived on the scene. An LVMPD helicopter found Vizcarra “driving recklessly” in the area and followed him to the 3000 block of Ringe Lane, where he crashed the vehicle, Prosser said at a briefing.

After crashing his vehicle, Vizcarra ran to a nearby tow yard where he stole a tow truck. The helicopter continued to follow him for about 20 minutes. He drove to the area of Sloan Lane and Slice Drive where he left the tow truck in the middle of the road.

Vizcarra then ran toward the 5700 block of Sandtrap Court, where he entered a home. The LVMPD surrounded the home and residents were able to get out of the home unharmed, but Vizcarra refused to peacefully surrender, Prosser said.

Photo of firearm provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD)

Metro police declared it a barricade situation, and SWAT and crisis negotiators were brought to the scene. Vizcarra got in contact with the crisis negotiators, making several suicidal threats and refusing to leave the residence, police said.

At around 8:10 p.m., Vizcarra opened the garage door of the home and drove a motorcycle down the driveway. SWAT fired approximately 10 low lethal rounds at Vizcarra, causing him to fall off the motorcycle a few feet off the driveway, Prosser said.

A still frame from body-worn camera footage of Wednesday’s officer-involved shooting provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD)

Vizcarra then got up and ran through the neighborhood with SWAT officers following behind him. An LVMPD drone followed him to the driveway of a residence in the 5700 block of Baffy Circle.

SWAT officers, including Officer Coleman Oswald, 37, approached Vizcarra, telling him several times to drop his gun, Prosser said. Vizcarra then pointed his gun, wrapped in a shirt, toward the officers, which resulted in Oswald firing his weapon three times.

Vizcarra fell to the ground and officers began life-saving measures. He was taken to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery. His condition was listed as stable as of Monday.

Vizcarra faces the following charges:

2 counts of assault with a deadly weapon

2 counts of resisting with a firearm

2 counts of grand larceny – auto

1 count felony evading

1 count of possession of a stolen vehicle

1 count prohibited person in possession of a firearm

Officer Oswald is assigned to the Homeland Security Special Operations Division, Special Weapons, and Tactics Bureau, according to police. He has been with the department since 2009.

He was placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the incident.

This is the eighth officer-involved shooting for Metro in 2023.