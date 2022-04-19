LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are searching for an armed suspect accused of committing a robbery at a local business in March.

The incident occurred near Nellis and Stewart on March 31, Metro police say.

Commercial robbery suspect near Nellis and Stewart (LVMPD)

The suspect is described as an adult man 25 to 35 years of age. At the time he was wearing a black hat, a white face mask, orange shirt, and black pants.

Police also say the man was armed with a handgun at the time of the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 702- 385-5555.