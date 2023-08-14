LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas police are searching for suspects accused of burglarizing three homes in the northwest Las Vegas area.

Police believe the suspects gained access by breaking the rear sliding door, after which two to three suspects enter the home with handguns and ransack the property looking for firearms and valuables.

In one incident the homeowner returned and was held at gunpoint along with her two young grandchildren, police stated.

Photos of the suspects in action were released to the public on Monday along with a photo of a black Dodge Challenger the suspects were seen leaving in.

The LVMPD Northwest Area Command is currently investigating a series of residential burglaries (LVMPD)

The suspects were seen fleeing the area in a black Dodge Challenger, according to police. (LVMPD)

Anyone with any information about these incidents is urged to contact Northwest Area

Command Patrol Detectives by phone at 702-828-8577 or by email at NWACinvestigations@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by

phone at 702-385-5555.